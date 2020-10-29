LATEST

GALLERY: McLaughlin’s first IndyCar test at Indianapolis

Thursday 29th October, 2020 - 10:55am

Take a look at Scott McLaughlin’s first flying laps of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as part of rookie orientation ahead of next year’s Indianapolis 500.

_JGS-2020-192619-1
_JGS-2020-193066-1
_JGS-2020-193168-1
_JGS-2020-193234-1
_JGS-2020-193360-1
_JGS-2020-193402-1
_JGS-2020-193524-1 (1)
_JGS-2020-193681-1
_JGS-2020-193782-1
_JGS-2020-193852-1
_JGS-2020-194297-1
_JGS-2020-194322-1
16C_2949-1
351A1272-1
351A1352-EDIT-1
351A1359-EDIT-1

