GALLERY: Indy Racing Experience

Thursday 29th October, 2020 - 5:00pm

Australian ace Matt Brabham has only had one start in the Indy 500, but he has done more laps around the famous 2.5-mile (4km) Indianapolis Motor Speedway than many of the race’s seasoned veterans.

Brabham, the grandson of Sir Jack Brabham and the son of 10-time Indy 500 starter, Geoff, was the driver for PIRTEK Team Murray in the 100th Indy 500 which was the world’s biggest ever sporting event in 2016.

Despite qualifying and doing an impressive job to finish the race, Brabham has not had the opportunity to return, but when he does, he will be ready!

‘Brabs’ has been a long-time driver with the Indy Racing Experience which runs the only two-seater IndyCar ride programme in the world.

