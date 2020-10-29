LATEST

Brad Jones Racing set to stick with Hazelwood > View

Kia rules out entering Supercars under Gen3 > View

Ojeda earmarks second Super2 campaign after Bathurst 1000 debut > View

Formula 1 set to introduce driver salary cap > View

IndyCar field takes shape for 2021 > View

GALLERY: McLaughlin's first IndyCar test at Indianapolis > View

Kingshott prepares for biggest night of his speedway career > View

AlphaTauri retains Gasly for 2021 > View

Edwards: Waters ‘definitely’ a 2021 championship contender > View

VIDEO: Ricciardo talks about life and how he stays race fit > View

Queensland Police continues investigating Bathurst arrivals > View

Randle may have to wait for Supercars Championship seat > View

Home » News » Supercars » Brad Jones Racing set to stick with Hazelwood

Brad Jones Racing set to stick with Hazelwood

Simon Chapman

By

Thursday 29th October, 2020 - 3:10pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Todd Hazelwood pic: Brad Jones Racing

Todd Hazelwood will continue competing for Brad Jones Racing in the Supercars Championship next year.

The 25-year-old joined the team at the start of 2020 off the back of two seasons at Matt Stone Racing.

Speedcafe.com has learned Hazelwood has been re-signed with Brad Jones Racing for another year.

The team is in the midst of a shake-up with Racing Entitlements Contract owner Tim Blanchard, who runs his entry out of the Albury base, set to part company.

It has been rumoured Brad Jones has purchased Phil Munday’s Racing Entitlements Contract, which was being leased by Peter Adderton to run James Courtney at Tickford Racing this year.

That would allow Brad Jones Racing to remain as a four-car team, with Jack Smith, whose father owns and operates a Racing Entitlements Contract out of that stable, expected to stay with the squad.

Who will drive the fourth entry remains unclear. Speedcafe.com was unable to reach incumbent Macauley Jones for comment. However, several drivers, including David Reynolds, have been linked to the outfit.

Hazelwood will join Nick Percat, who signed a contract extension with Brad Jones Racing earlier this year to take him through to 2022.

This year Hazelwood recorded a career-best third place finish at Sydney Motorsport Park.

He also claimed pole position on the streets of Townsville, his first in Supercars.

The Adelaide-born driver finished in the top 10 on six occasions on his way to 17th in the drivers’ championship.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com