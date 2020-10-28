McLaughlin to make Indianapolis testing debut

Scott McLaughlin will cut his first laps at Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week for Team Penske as part of an off-season testing programme.

McLaughlin will join team-mate Josef Newgarden at the Brickyard in what is scheduled to be a two-day test.

Newly crowned six-time IndyCar Series winner Scott Dixon will also be testing for Chip Ganassi Racing.

This year’s Indianapolis 500 winner Takuma Sato will test for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing as will Arrow McLaren SP driver Patricio O’Ward

Ryan Hunter-Reay will represent Andretti Autosport while Ed Carpenter Racing owner-driver Ed Carpenter will also feature at the test.

The two-day test gets underway on Wednesday local time (Thursday AEDT) and is the first leg in an off-season programme for McLaughlin.

“I’ve got a bit going on,” McLaughlin told Speedcafe.com.

“I’ve got a few (oval) test days as a rookie. I’ve got a few test days on road courses, all of that sort of stuff.

“That is still to be decided but we are slowly getting a plan together, which is really good.”

The test comes off the back of his IndyCar Series racing debut at the Grand Prix of St Petersburg.

The Kiwi was 10th fastest in the sole 90-minute practice session and went on to qualify 21st.

The 27-year-old retired just shy of the halfway mark in the 100-lap race, spinning at Turn 1 before being collected by fellow series rookie Rinus VeeKay.

McLaughlin will feature at the Indianapolis 500 next May.