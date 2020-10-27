Supercars community reacts to Kelly’s retirement

The Supercars community has come out in support of Rick Kelly, who this week announced his retirement from full-time competition.

Sad to see @rickkelly retire. Great driver and good man. Will be missed and I will always remember my time as a young bloke watching him race. Plus he has sweet hair like me so….. dude. — Ryan (@RyanWalkinshaw) October 26, 2020

Congratulations @rickkelly on a stellar @supercars career. I’ve always appreciated the hard but fair battles on track, a tough bugger to pass who never made mistakes. More importantly, I respect you as a great bloke out of the car and a wonderful ambassador for the sport 👏🏻🙌🏼🙏🏻 — Will Davison (@will_davison) October 26, 2020

Congratulations on a wonderful 20 year stint in Supercars @rickkelly – absolute legend and always apart of the #TeamCastrol family.👏 Words can not describe our appreciation for your contribution to the sport both on and off the track. pic.twitter.com/8rRcUpSgSe — Castrol Racing Au (@CastrolRacingAU) October 26, 2020

Congratulations Rick! What a career, and so grateful to have you in a Mustang for a small part of it. You’ll be missed on track, but looking forward to seeing what you’ll achieve in 2021! — Damion Smy (@DamionSmy) October 26, 2020