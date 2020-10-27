Supercars community reacts to Kelly’s retirement

The Supercars community has come out in support of Rick Kelly, who this week announced his retirement from full-time competition.
Sad to see @rickkelly retire. Great driver and good man. Will be missed and I will always remember my time as a young bloke watching him race. Plus he has sweet hair like me so….. dude.
— Ryan (@RyanWalkinshaw) October 26, 2020
Congratulations @rickkelly on a stellar @supercars career. I’ve always appreciated the hard but fair battles on track, a tough bugger to pass who never made mistakes. More importantly, I respect you as a great bloke out of the car and a wonderful ambassador for the sport 👏🏻🙌🏼🙏🏻
— Will Davison (@will_davison) October 26, 2020
Congratulations on a wonderful 20 year stint in Supercars @rickkelly – absolute legend and always apart of the #TeamCastrol family.👏
Words can not describe our appreciation for your contribution to the sport both on and off the track. pic.twitter.com/8rRcUpSgSe
— Castrol Racing Au (@CastrolRacingAU) October 26, 2020
Well played, @rickkelly!
A fantastic career. You’ll be missed! pic.twitter.com/yYtRPxLYKF
— Walkinshaw Andretti United (@FollowWAU) October 26, 2020
Congratulations Rick! What a career, and so grateful to have you in a Mustang for a small part of it. You’ll be missed on track, but looking forward to seeing what you’ll achieve in 2021!
— Damion Smy (@DamionSmy) October 26, 2020
Congratulations are in order for two of our 2020 @Bathurst12hour stars. @scottdixon9 has wrapped up his sixth @IndyCar championship title. @rickkelly is stepping back from his full-time driving commitment after an illustrious career. Congratulations to both of you 👏👏 #Rfamily pic.twitter.com/QDBaQL8Jtw
— R-Motorsport (@R_Motorsport) October 26, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Ricko you are definitely one of my top 10 drivers maybe even top 5. Congratulations on an absolutely incredible career. Unbelievable achievements not only on track but what you have done for the sport and industry off track speaks volumes for the person you are. An absolute legend of a bloke and I hope you and the family can enjoy what is next to come. 🖕🏾 @rickkelly15
