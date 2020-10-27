LATEST

D’Alberto hoping to retain Dick Johnson Racing co-drive > View

Randle reflects on ‘special’ Super2 title after cancer diagnosis > View

Motorsport poised to resume in Victoria from November > View

Supercars community reacts to Kelly's retirement > View

Red Bull supports Albon despite Perez prospect > View

Hamilton opens up after record-breaking F1 win > View

Whincup, Triple Eight staff instructed to leave Queensland > View

Erebus boss wants 2021 clarity from De Pasquale, Reynolds > View

Decision pending on Super3 season > View

GALLERY: Rick Kelly's career in Supercars > View

Teenagers chosen to run first indigenous motor racing team in 2021 > View

VIDEO: Rick Kelly announces full-time Supercars retirement > View

Home » News » Supercars » D’Alberto hoping to retain Dick Johnson Racing co-drive

D’Alberto hoping to retain Dick Johnson Racing co-drive

Simon Chapman

By

Tuesday 27th October, 2020 - 12:50pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Tony D’Alberto (middle) and Fabian Coulthard (left)

Tony D’Alberto says he’s contracted to Dick Johnson Racing but isn’t certain that he’ll be one of the team’s co-drivers in 2021.

D’Alberto joined the Stapylton team’s line-up in 2016 with Scott Pye before a four-year spell with Fabian Coulthard.

His best result to date in the Bathurst 1000 came in 2017 with Coulthard when the pair claimed third place.

Last week Team Penske announced it would part company with the Supercars team, leaving Dick Johnson and Ryan Story as the major shareholders in the business.

Speaking on the Parked Up podcast, D’Alberto said he has not been told whether he will drive for the team next year.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty around it,” said D’Alberto of his place in the team.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m fully comfortable, but I am contracted at the moment. It’s up to the team if they’re gonna take up that option.

“I haven’t been officially told that they’re not going to just yet. I’ll hang in there for a little bit longer. We’ve really just got to wait and see.

“The co-driver thing is probably a little bit down the list of things they’ve got to sort out right now.”

The line-up at Dick Johnson Racing for 2021 looks all but complete.

The team is set to announce its new line-up in the coming weeks, which is widely tipped to feature Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale.

Outgoing Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has also been confirmed to return as a co-driver in 2021.

Team Penske confirmed his shift to the United States to compete in the IndyCar Series. Simultaneously, Dick Johnson Racing announced its commitment to the championship and with it McLaughlin’s return as a co-driver. 

That leaves just one co-driver seat available at the team.

D’Alberto said he is keen to be retained but is conscious there are other drivers waiting in the wings.

“Obviously it’s been said in the media that Scott will come back and do Bathurst in one of the cars,” said D’Alberto.

“There’s effectively potentially only one seat there as a co-driver to fill.

“At the moment, there’s probably too many drivers hanging around – myself and Tim Slade and maybe Fabian, I don’t know – to fill that seat.

“We’ll wait and see. Fingers crossed. I’d love to stay there. I’ve been part of the furniture there for the last five years and I love the team.

“It’d be a great opportunity. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The calendar for next year’s Repco Supercars Championship is set to be released in November.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com