D’Alberto hoping to retain Dick Johnson Racing co-drive

Tony D’Alberto says he’s contracted to Dick Johnson Racing but isn’t certain that he’ll be one of the team’s co-drivers in 2021.

D’Alberto joined the Stapylton team’s line-up in 2016 with Scott Pye before a four-year spell with Fabian Coulthard.

His best result to date in the Bathurst 1000 came in 2017 with Coulthard when the pair claimed third place.

Last week Team Penske announced it would part company with the Supercars team, leaving Dick Johnson and Ryan Story as the major shareholders in the business.

Speaking on the Parked Up podcast, D’Alberto said he has not been told whether he will drive for the team next year.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty around it,” said D’Alberto of his place in the team.

“I wouldn’t say that I’m fully comfortable, but I am contracted at the moment. It’s up to the team if they’re gonna take up that option.

“I haven’t been officially told that they’re not going to just yet. I’ll hang in there for a little bit longer. We’ve really just got to wait and see.

“The co-driver thing is probably a little bit down the list of things they’ve got to sort out right now.”

The line-up at Dick Johnson Racing for 2021 looks all but complete.

The team is set to announce its new line-up in the coming weeks, which is widely tipped to feature Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale.

Outgoing Supercars champion Scott McLaughlin has also been confirmed to return as a co-driver in 2021.

Team Penske confirmed his shift to the United States to compete in the IndyCar Series. Simultaneously, Dick Johnson Racing announced its commitment to the championship and with it McLaughlin’s return as a co-driver.

That leaves just one co-driver seat available at the team.

D’Alberto said he is keen to be retained but is conscious there are other drivers waiting in the wings.

“Obviously it’s been said in the media that Scott will come back and do Bathurst in one of the cars,” said D’Alberto.

“There’s effectively potentially only one seat there as a co-driver to fill.

“At the moment, there’s probably too many drivers hanging around – myself and Tim Slade and maybe Fabian, I don’t know – to fill that seat.

“We’ll wait and see. Fingers crossed. I’d love to stay there. I’ve been part of the furniture there for the last five years and I love the team.

“It’d be a great opportunity. We’ll just have to wait and see.”

The calendar for next year’s Repco Supercars Championship is set to be released in November.