Home » Multimedia » Favourite Flick » VIDEO: Rick Kelly announces full-time Supercars retirement

VIDEO: Rick Kelly announces full-time Supercars retirement

By

Monday 26th October, 2020 - 5:07pm

Rick Kelly has taken to social media to announce his retirement from full-time Supercars competition, the veteran stepping out of the #15 Kelly Racing Castrol Mustang.

