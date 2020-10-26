Supercars set to be broadcast on 10 at Australian GP

The Albert Park round of the 2021 Supercars Championship is set to be broadcast on Network 10.

Speedcafe.com has learned that the ViacomCBS owned network will broadcast the championship as part of its coverage of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix that weekend.

Confusion had surrounded the identity of the free-to-air deal network on which Supercars would be shown from Albert Park after a new with the Seven Network was announced last month.

Following news that Formula 1 is set to remain on 10 for 2021, it has since been confirmed that Supercars will also make an appearance on the network.

“If Supercars are at the 2021 Australian F1 (Grand Prix), then we will definitely be showing them,” a source at ViacomCBS told Speedcafe.com.

“Our understanding is that Support Categories are not yet confirmed for the GP, but we are expecting Supercars to be there.”

It is expected the Supercars event will be a fully fledged championship round, with CEO Sean Seamer stating that the competition would not run ‘exhibition’ events.

“I think if we’re racing, any race we do, needs to be part of the championship,” he said last month.

“(Given) The cost of going racing, I don’t think we’ll be doing any exhibition races in the short to medium term.”

Speedcafe.com understands the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, the promoter of the event, holds a contract which states Supercars must hold a championship round at the event.

Neither the 2021 Formula 1 nor Supercars calendars have yet been announced, however the former is expected to release a draft this week.

What is known of the Supercars schedule is that it will almost certainly start at Bathurst in February, while the Australian GP round is likely to fall on the March 18-21 weekend.

That date is also poised to kick off the F1 season.