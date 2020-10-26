Super2 season called, Randle declared series winner

Thomas Randle has been declared the 2020 Dunlop Super2 Series winner after Supercars decided that no further rounds will be held this year.

Randle’s would-be triumph had been left in a state of limbo after Round 3 of the season, just over a week ago, which concluded with the MW Motorsport driver on top of the standings by 47 points.

While that took place at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, which closed out the 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship, plans for another round of Super2 in Sydney which were revealed by Speedcafe.com were not off the table.

Supercars has now confirmed that racing is indeed over for this year and, with Motorsport Australia invoking an ‘exceptional circumstances’ provision, a series winner has been named.

The category’s Chief Operating Officer, Shane Howard, has attributed those decisions to internal border closures which have already seen Victorian-based personnel arrive almost a fortnight early to one round and have to quarantine before another.

His comments also confirm a six-round calendar for Super2 again in 2021.

“Unfortunately, given the current border closures between QLD, NSW and Victoria it is not feasible to conduct further rounds of this year’s championship,” said Howard.

“As confirmed by Motorsport Australia in September we can crown a Champion and would like to congratulate Thomas for claiming this year’s title.

“We thank all competitors for their efforts under the most challenging circumstances this category has had to face in its 20-year history.

“We look forward to the opportunity of fulfilling all six championship rounds in 2021.”

Randle claimed three out of a total of five pole positions this season, and the final race win at each of the three rounds which did go ahead.

Image Racing’s Will Brown ended up the runner-up ahead of team-mate Jordan Boys, while another MWM driver in Jayden Ojeda was the highest-ranked rookie having finishing fourth in the standings.

Brodie Kostecki won two races and also the round when the season got underway in Adelaide but did not contest Super2 at Mount Panorama due to Melbourne-based Eggleston Motorsport deeming a fortnight of quarantine infeasible.