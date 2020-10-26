LATEST

McLaughlin crashes out on IndyCar Series debut > View

Tyre temperature hampered Ricciardo in Portugal > View

Morbidelli wins as Miller crashes out of Teruel MotoGP > View

GALLERY: Hamilton's record-breaking career > View

Hamilton recovers to win record-breaking race in Portugal > View

AGPC sets provisional 2021 MotoGP date at Phillip Island > View

MECHANIC: Manuel Sanchez, from South America to Supercars > View

Whincup: Van Gisbergen’s Bathurst 1000 win long overdue > View

Vettel says Leclerc in ‘another league’ in qualifying > View

McLaughlin ‘a little bit better’ than 21st > View

Power takes ninth St Petersburg pole, McLaughlin qualifies 21st > View

NETWORK: Targa Australia > View

Home » News » IndyCar » McLaughlin crashes out on IndyCar Series debut

McLaughlin crashes out on IndyCar Series debut

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 26th October, 2020 - 6:52am

Share:

LinkedIn

Scott McLaughlin crashed on Lap 47 pic: NBC Sports

Scott McLaughlin has labelled his IndyCar Series debut the “best day of my life, bar my wedding” despite crashing out at St Petersburg.

After the third Safety Car intervention in the 100-lap race, 16th placed McLaughlin sought to overtake Marco Andretti at Turn 1 on Lap 47 as the green flag flew.

However, the Kiwi made contact with the Andretti Herta Autosport driver.

That sent McLaughlin into a spin, who was subsequently collected by fellow series rookie Rinus VeeKay.

The Dutch driver ended up parked on the nose of McLaughlin’s car.

While VeeKay was able to get restarted and continue on, the Shell V-Power Nitro+ Racing driver was forced to retire.

Despite the crash, McLaughlin was upbeat.

“It was awesome, far out,” said McLaughlin.

“It was the best day of my life, bar my wedding.

“The Shell V-Power Nitro+ IndyCar was going really well. I just made a move. I tried to block Marco then I felt like I was there or thereabouts and just made a half a rear lock.

“I’m not exactly sure. Cold tyres caught me out a little bit. Pretty disappointed but I had a lot of fun.”

At the time of the incident, the race was led by Alexander Rossi.

More IndyCar News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com