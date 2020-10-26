LATEST

GALLERY: Rick Kelly's career in Supercars

GALLERY: Rick Kelly’s career in Supercars

By

Monday 26th October, 2020 - 6:10pm

Take a look at some of Rick Kelly’s career highlights in the Supercars Championship following his retirement announcement today.

CLICK HERE for the video.

Images: Speedcafe.com, Kelly Racing and AJ Photography.

49514194311_1a1ea5f9c1_k
kelly-kelly
26697885678_c234c2a1a3_k
event 14 of the 2010 Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
kellyx3
non championship event of the 2010 Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
Event 12 of the Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
2011 V8 Supercar Championship Series
event 14 of the 2010 Australian V8 Supercar Championship Series
rick-head
Rick-Kelly-Todd-Kelly
rick-kelly1
8590127691_02ac9c37b6_k
8623271630_68c489e5a5_k
25548613985_b81664d210_k
8691794142_3c07bd9150_o
28332925338_e0328b9d3d_k
8739754578_64b43cc9ef_3k
27720506355_e56b291adc_k
9149508936_171cc04faa_5k
9736155741_0561ede22c_5k
10488857813_9f2d5bd831_k
12466040183_ceb9fbf373_6k
12825208874_ad2be8aba2_k
13456834765_d9b81d4a71_k
14054685589_4727de6dfa_k
14796571814_affc2874d3_k
14999585584_9a7b9eef10_5k
15006492145_6fddda22c5_5k
15325783879_d9eb7309bb_k
15470321716_43f20898d6_k
27348814567_1acda8c29c_k
15589084346_a8de4dd81f_k
15956841422_309fb8a7f1_k
16188886223_d60420e160_k
16329639534_57d690e138_k
17135442303_20e4983875_k
17729429746_c56f067549_k
17729430786_4f24373a98_k
33061670364_e8d104da36_k
17756162591_a2c6d8bb03_k
18356480943_5f97c64652_k
18980157641_a13d2bf0b7_k
19407867850_5313e63c73_k
21898041039_a73aa0f5ba_k
22443959272_74ba22b215_k
23771882798_55108bb8fe_k
24616730664_15fbd3e516_k
25828460606_53e2acc646_k
26184665130_5957d736a8_k
26693934558_4fbf9ccc6e_k
27348869167_c31f9d374b_k
27727096928_b7a2ebfacf_k
27907009320_96c58d91e0_k
28330058348_9009314f13_k
28346757888_fe195a1220_k
28346865658_3fb479d19a_k
28976835678_d598ae1010_k
29087143384_7f3f74678c_k
29317890997_fa7ddd1c72_k
31586649528_f48cae5ece_k
29317955657_825392f0c3_k
29577809303_49bbd728c9_k
29972148938_7ade690954_k
29989618367_3573796577_k
30579338463_13721867f5_k
31071070887_53109584f4_k
50484614027_4f3672f9fe_k
32468759604_e411700643_k
33032681783_75a9feb0d0_k
32164533293_bf122df8ba_k
33177649386_241711fd79_k
33846063985_893bf9fb4b_k
34098059440_09970466b9_k
34545459053_6670fadef9_k
35191477012_b89dfdae62_k
50474263746_004a5ca87e_k
35384032420_bf5ecacf26_k
36285293220_54c6dceac5_k
36878813580_75ded3bc93_k
37442327664_f83ad10f48_k (1)
37442327664_f83ad10f48_k
37512596812_598b0f5892_k
37744784765_60283ca3a5_k
40058372895_ae23565633_k
40725188205_0a229582ee_k
40725217935_93b9626466_k
40885639044_3ad04fd947_k
40910488482_14ef6a69cb_k
40942478192_b7e7c13b89_k
41034228820_0658290f39_k
41038884280_c720de2956_k
41224153592_e88646e5b8_k
41924749011_c2fb79da61_k
43204208562_7c6fa62c93_k
43793733952_4fa09628b7_k
45060342582_18dd148c49_k
45114676901_5ff3b33fed_k
43781400985_74a4562baf_k
45115735955_fbb653482d_k
45982787532_a819782b80_k
46670077214_da9c52942c_k
47545775062_75fa003747_k
47934696793_72d39e9f29_k
48194265832_ef48af9225_k
48385461216_d1ab2a179d_k
48614170572_42e992b33d_k
48862445838_d919adc4e9_k
48878687463_7e25747a9b_k
48879217106_211d47235d_k
48901538836_57181b6836_k
48945461898_cf4b4f1dfd_k
48971470698_fd7f3f8803_k
49563003487_45c14ee6be_k
50357532983_70df40f4c0_k

