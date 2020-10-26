Take a look at some of Rick Kelly’s career highlights in the Supercars Championship following his retirement announcement today.
CLICK HERE for the video.
Images: Speedcafe.com, Kelly Racing and AJ Photography.
GALLERY: Rick Kelly's career in Supercars > View
VIDEO: Rick Kelly announces full-time Supercars retirement > View
Kelly announces full-time retirement from Supercars > View
Super2 season called, Randle declared series winner > View
GALLERY: McLaughlin's IndyCar Series debut > View
POLL: McLaughlin’s Supercars highlights > View
VIDEO: IndyCar Series season finale at St Petersburg > View
Supercars set to be broadcast on 10 at Australian GP > View
Network 10 to continue Formula 1 coverage in 2021 > View
WORLD WRAP: McElrea picks up first IP2000 win > View
Dixon targets record-equalling seventh IndyCar title > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]