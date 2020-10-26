Take a look back through the career of Lewis Hamilton, who broke Michael Schumacher’s record for the most wins in Formula 1 world championship history.
GALLERY: Hamilton's record breaking career > View
Hamilton recovers to win record breaking race in Portugal > View
AGPC sets provisional 2021 MotoGP date at Phillip Island > View
MECHANIC: Manuel Sanchez, from South America to Supercars > View
Whincup: Van Gisbergen’s Bathurst 1000 win long overdue > View
Vettel says Leclerc in ‘another league’ in qualifying > View
McLaughlin ‘a little bit better’ than 21st > View
Power takes ninth St Petersburg pole, McLaughlin qualifies 21st > View
NETWORK: Targa Australia > View
McLaughlin 10th fastest in St Petersburg practice > View
Ricciardo explains qualifying spin and near miss > View
Speedcafe.com comment policy
Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.
Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.
Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.
For support, please contact [email protected]