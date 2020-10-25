LATEST

Whincup: Van Gisbergen’s Bathurst 1000 win long overdue > View

Vettel says Leclerc in ‘another league’ in qualifying > View

McLaughlin ‘a little bit better’ than 21st > View

Power takes ninth St Petersburg pole, McLaughlin qualifies 21st > View

NETWORK: Targa Australia > View

McLaughlin 10th fastest in St Petersburg practice > View

Ricciardo explains qualifying spin and near miss > View

Nakagami takes maiden MotoGP pole > View

Hamilton steals pole from Bottas in Portugal > View

Portuguese qualifying delayed > View

How to watch McLaughlin's IndyCar racing debut > View

Shell set to stay with Dick Johnson Racing > View

Home » News » Supercars » Whincup: Van Gisbergen’s Bathurst 1000 win long overdue

Whincup: Van Gisbergen’s Bathurst 1000 win long overdue

Simon Chapman

By

Sunday 25th October, 2020 - 12:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Shane van Gisbergen (left) and Garth Tander

Four-time Bathurst 1000 winner Jamie Whincup says Shane van Gisbergen’s maiden win in the Great Race has been long overdue.

Prior to this year’s win, the Kiwi had finished runner-up twice in 2016 and 2019 respectively with the Red Bull Holden Racing Team.

In both instances, the battle for the win came down to the last lap with the margin between the top two less than a second at the chequered flag.

Before that, van Gisbergen came agonisingly close to winning the 2014 edition with Jonathon Webb and Tekno Autosports (now Team Sydney).

However, van Gisbergen stalled in the pit lane while leading the race during his final pit stop and was unable to get his car refired immediately, going on to finish 16th and several laps down.

“He was in the box seat when the starter motor didn’t work,” Whincup said.

“It’s been a long time coming. He’s one of the best drivers we’ve seen in this country. He deserves a Bathurst win. It’s fantastic to see he’s finally got one.”

Triple Eight Race Engineering Principal Roland Dane echoed Whincup’s sentiment.

“I think he can justifiably feel that he should have got it before,” said Dane.

“Given what happened in 2014 when he was leading in the Tekno car. He’s been second twice for us. He’s been close. He fully deserves this one.

“The guy is just outstanding. Over the last however many years, 15 years, we’ve only had three full-time drivers (with Holden). Craig, Jamie, and Shane. They’ve all been awesome in the different eras.

“Shane is right up there and this victory was just massively well deserved and something that to be honest he should’ve had before. He’s finally got it.”

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com