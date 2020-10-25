AGPC sets provisional 2021 MotoGP date at Phillip Island

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has announced the provisional date for next year’s MotoGP round at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit.

Earlier this year Andrew Westacott, Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Grand Prix Corporation, told Speedcafe.com an October date would remain.

Now that has been provisionally set for the weekend of October 24

“This would have been the weekend we were down for the 2020 Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix,” said Westacott in a video posted to social media.

“What’s happening in the world from a pandemic point of view means that we’re not going to be beaming those fantastic images from Phillip Island.

“But what I’m really excited to tell you is that the provisional calendar, which Dorna and MotoGP authorities will announce in the next two to three weeks, will see the Australian round at Phillip Island on the 24th of October, 2021.

“This is the provisional date. It’s part of that normal calendar process. This is really exciting.”

Westacott said he was excited to see the championship return to Australian shores.

It will mark the first time countryman Jack Miller has raced for the factory Ducati team on home soil.

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation has contracts with Formula 1 and Dorna for events until 2025 and 2026 respectively.