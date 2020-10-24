LATEST

How to watch McLaughlin's IndyCar racing debut > View

Shell set to stay with Dick Johnson Racing > View

VIDEO: McLaughlin reflects on time at DJR Team Penske > View

GALLERY: DJR Team Penske's six years in Supercars > View

Dick Johnson Racing to continue as Ford homologation team > View

Dick Johnson Racing commits to Supercars in 2021 > View

McLaughlin joins Team Penske full-time in IndyCar > View

Team Penske announces Supercars exit > View

Top 10 finish ‘would be like a win’ for McLaughlin > View

Renault receives warning after Ricciardo tyre drama > View

No further action over Verstappen and Stroll collision > View

Team 18 can ‘get amongst it’ with move up pit lane > View

Home » News » IndyCar » How to watch McLaughlin’s IndyCar racing debut

How to watch McLaughlin’s IndyCar racing debut

Simon Chapman

By

Saturday 24th October, 2020 - 6:51pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Scott McLaughlin

This weekend Scott McLaughlin will make his IndyCar Series racing debut at the Grand Prix of St Petersburg.

Off the back of his third straight Supercars Championship crown, the 27-year-old will join Josef Newgarden, Simon Pagenaud, and Will Power in the IndyCar Series season finale.

Racing for Team Penske, the Kiwi will drive the #3 Shell V-Power Nitro+ entry.

This weekend marks McLaughlin’s first competitive outing in the IndyCar Series after three tests prior to this year’s season.

The Brisbane-based driver tested at Sebring International Raceway, Circuit of The Americas, and Texas Motor Speedway before he was announced to make his debut.

That was to take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course, but was scuppered due to calendar chaos and travel turmoil caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

McLaughlin’s first outing will be in the sole 90-minute practice session, which gets underway at 01:55 AEST on Sunday.

All sessions can be watched via Fox Sports or online streaming service Kayo.

Stay tuned to Speedcafe.com for coverage of this weekend’s Grand Prix of St Petersburg.

Grand Prix of St Petersburg Schedule

Start End Category
Sunday, 25 October (AEST)
1:55 3:25 Practice 1
6:05 7:20 Qualifying
Monday, 26 October (AEST)
1:40 2:10 Warmup
5:30 7:30 Race 100 laps

More IndyCar News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com