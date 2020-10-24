LATEST

Dick Johnson Racing to continue as Ford homologation team

Simon Chapman

By

Saturday 24th October, 2020 - 11:39am

Share:

LinkedIn

Dick Johnson Racing will continue as Ford’s homolgation team

Dick Johnson Racing co-owner Ryan Story has confirmed the team will remain as Ford’s homologation team to develop the Mustang under Gen3.

Details surrounding the next generation of Supercars’ technical regulations were revealed at this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

It was then confirmed that Triple Eight Race Engineering will develop the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1. Now DJR Team Penske has confirmed it will develop the Ford Mustang.

The news comes off the back of confirmation Team Penske has withdrawn from the Supercars Championship.

“As DJR celebrates its 40th season in 2021 we’re excited to return to the track next season and continue as Ford’s homologation team, working with Ford Performance on developing the Gen3 Mustangs for 2022,” said Story.

“We have been proud to work with Team Penske and represent the professionalism, ethics, effort and success of the Penske brand since 2015.

“We thank Roger Penske, Tim Cindric and everyone at Team Penske for their partnership, their friendship and their guidance.

“Together, we have built a championship team and cultivated an exceptional group of partners that engage on a business-to-business level that represents the very best of any sporting organization in Australia and New Zealand.

“DJR is in a great position to move forward and we are more energized than ever about the future of our team.”

The introduction of Gen3 in 2022 will see cars that bear a closer resemblance to their road-going counterparts.

