BREAKING: Team Penske announces Supercars exit

Team Penske has confirmed it will not return to the Supercars Championship in 2021.

After months of speculation, the team has announced it part company with Dick Johnson Racing after six years in the championship.

In those six years, the team has amassed 56 wins, 62 pole positions, three drivers’ championships, and three teams’ championships.

Scott McLaughlin brought the team three championship wins in a row, winning the 2017, 2018, and 2019 titles in a Ford.

Team Penske will assist co-owners Dick Johnson and Ryan Story in the transition phase heading into the 2021 season.

The team is expected to announce its driver line-up soon.

“We have enjoyed an incredible six seasons competing in the Supercars series with DJR Team Penske,” said Roger Penske.

“Partnering with Dick Johnson and Ryan Story to form DJR Team Penske was an incredible experience that produced success on the track and in the boardroom.

“We have built so many lasting partnerships and friendships, and competing in Supercars has certainly helped strengthen our brand and our business in Australia and New Zealand.

“Unfortunately, with the challenges we have faced in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have had to readjust our business initiatives for 2021 and beyond.

“We want to thank Dick Johnson, Ryan Story, Fabian Coulthard and all of our team members for their hard work and dedication as we reestablished a championship organization together over the last six years.

“I know that Dick, Ryan and the team will continue to build on that success moving forward.”

