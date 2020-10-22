Story: Supercars plans ‘well in motion’ for 2021

DJR Team Penske co-owner Ryan Story says plans are ‘well in motion’ for 2021 amid ongoing speculation about the team’s future in Supercars.

Rumours have been rife since the start of this year that Team Penske owner Roger Penske might pull out of the touring car championship.

Uncertainty lies not only in the team’s ownership but in its current driver line-up of Scott McLaughlin and Fabian Coulthard.

It’s been widely suggested that McLaughlin will go full-time in the IndyCar Series next year with Team Penske.

This weekend he will make his racing debut in the single-seater series at St Petersburg.

The 27-year-old had been scheduled to contest at least half a dozen events until before the coronavirus pandemic struck causing calendar and travel chaos.

McLaughlin this week said he expects to be racing in Supercars next year “unless things change”.

Coulthard earlier this year said he expected to know the fate of the team after the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

The 38-year-old, who joined the team in 2016, said he would like to stay onboard with the team in 2021.

Speaking with Speedcafe.com after the Shell V-Power Racing Team claimed its third teams’ championship, Story said he is working through plans for next year.

“We always seek to put the best foot forward in every respect and there’s more media commentary about what’s happening next with us than anything that we’re saying,” said Story.

“All I can assure you of is that we have plans well in motion to ensure that we can put our best foot forward for next year and that’s what we’re hoping to do.”

Asked whether the team would be on the grid in some capacity next year, Story replied, “We’re going through the same motions we go through every year where we make the right decisions as to what the future holds for us.

“It’s no different to any other team. We’ve got the opportunity to regroup after a tough season and thinking about what the next chapter is.”

The lion’s share of the Queensland-based crew is currently staying in Kingscliff at the northern New South Wales border bubble where they will stay for two weeks.

Story said the delay in getting his team home will slow part of those plans with key personnel unable to enter Queensland until they have been out of a designated hotspot for 14 days.

“I’ve got most of my crew in 14 days of quarantine at the New South Wales/Queensland border before I see them,” said Story.

“That certainly complicates things. I’m really looking forward to regrouping with the guys.

“Obviously, they’ve had a big weekend and I’m looking to see what we can do so make sure that we can maintain the momentum as best we can.”