Racing Point owner returned positive COVID test

Racing Point team owner Lawrence Stroll returned a positive COVID-19 test around the same time as his son, Lance, did.

Reports out of the United Kingdom claim the Canadian billionaire tested positive for the virus on the Sunday of the Eifel Grand Prix while in Switzerland.

Yesterday it was revealed the junior Stroll tested positive after he was forced out of that event complaining of an upset stomach.

Lance Stroll returned home on the Sunday morning of the race via private jet and tested positive result soon after. He had returned a negative result in mandatory pre-event testing.

“As stated by Lance on social media this morning, Racing Point can confirm that he tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday 11th of October,” said Otmar Szafnauer, Team Principal at Racing Point F1.

“Lance had left the team bubble in Germany on Saturday 10th October as he was unable to compete due to the effect of a recurring stomach upset.

“Lance had first reported an upset stomach during the Russian Grand Prix week and subsequently tested negative for COVID-19 several times, tests taken in line with both the FIA and Racing Point’s own protocols.

“He also tested negative before arrival in Germany in the official pre-event test for the Eifel Grand Prix.

“The upset stomach symptoms returned on Saturday which forced Lance to withdraw from the race and stay in his motorhome away from the paddock.

“He consulted with a doctor who did not believe his symptoms indicated COVID-19 and did not advise a test was necessary.

“Based on this clinical assessment, at the time there was no requirement to inform the FIA as to the nature of the illness.

“Lance then flew home to Switzerland on a private plane on Sunday morning.

“In line with Racing Point’s enhanced testing protocol, under which all team members are tested on return from a Grand Prix, Lance took a COVID-19 test at home and received a positive result the next day.

“He continued to isolate for ten days from the date of the test, in line with local regulations.

“He returned a negative test on Monday this week and will travel to the Portuguese Grand Prix.”

Lawrence Stroll was not present at either the Russian or Eifel Grands Prix.

All members of Racing Point returned to the UK from Germany via private charter and tested negative to COVID-19 upon arrival.

They’ve subsequently been tested again ahead of this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix with no positive results returned.