Honda renews Repsol sponsorship

Honda’s factory MotoGP team will race with major sponsorship from Repsol for at least two more years after inking a new deal with the Spanish energy company.

The agreement is the latest in a relationship which began in 1995 and has seen Mick Doohan, Casey Stoner, Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, Alex Criville, and the late Nicky Hayden win world championships on Repsol Honda entries.

Together, they amount for 15 riders’ titles, while the squad has won 10 teams’ championships since the inception of that honour in 2002.

“It is always a great feeling to extend our partnership with Repsol, this time for a further two years,” said HRC President, Yoshishige Nomura.

“Together we have achieved incredible success and formed a partnership which is unique in motorsport. Working as one we have, and will continue, to overcome all obstacles and hardships which are presented to us.

“2020 has been a difficult year for the world, but together with Repsol we have continued to work towards our goals. We are now looking forward to continuing this journey together and writing many more pages in the history of Grand Prix racing.”

Repsol Honda is currently competing without Marc Marquez after he broke his arm in this year’s season-opener.

It has moved overnight to address a report suggesting that the 27-year-old might undergo surgery on that arm for a third time, as Stefan Bradl continues to stand in for him.

The Teruel Grand Prix takes place this weekend.