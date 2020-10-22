GALLERY: Garage 25, Espresso Twenty5: Coomera, Gold Coast, Qld

The one thing you know about Tony Longhurst is that he always does things right.

It might have been a trait he inherited from his father John who developed the Dreamworld theme park in the 1980s, or from his original motorsport mentor Frank Gardner, but the two-time Bathurst 1000 winner just doesn’t cut corners.

There was always evidence of his attention to detail with the establishment of his own race team workshops in the 1990s – as they say, you could have eaten off the floor.

You could do the same off the polished concrete base at Longhurst’s Garage 25 automotive display at his Boat Works complex in the marine precinct at Coomera on the Gold Coast.