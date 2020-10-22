COVID-19 health warning issued for Bathurst 1000 attendees

The New South Wales Government has issued a public health alert for Bathurst 1000 attendees after remnants of COVID-19 were found in raw sewage.

The discovery of coronavirus remnants in the wastewater from last weekend’s event could indicate a current or previous infection in someone who attended or worked at the race.

Those who attended the race, as well as Bathurst residents who present with coronavirus related symptoms, are being asked to get tested as soon as possible.

A statement from the New South Wales Government read, “Visitors to and residents of Bathurst must be aware of any symptoms of illness, and immediately isolate and get tested should even the mildest of symptoms appear that you think might just be a cold.

“Symptoms like a runny nose or scratchy throat, cough, tiredness, fever or other symptoms could be COVID-19. After testing, you must remain in isolation until a negative result is received.

“NSW Health is urgently undertaking investigations, which include reviewing lists of all those known to have had the virus who attended or worked at the race.

“The only way to find new cases and prevent further transmission is to increase testing.”

A mere 4000 spectators per day were allowed to attend this year’s race.

Supercars teams and drivers left for different parts of the country on Monday and Tuesday.

Some support class personnel left Bathurst over the weekend after their racing finished on Saturday.

Victorian teams have been able to return home after a 106-day spell on the road.

Most Queensland teams have headed to northern New South Wales into the border bubble at Kingscliff where they will stay for two weeks before entering the Sunshine State.

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winner Shane van Gisbergen flew from Sydney to Auckland on Tuesday afternoon and is currently in managed isolation, which will last 14 days.