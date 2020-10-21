Stroll tested positive for COVID-19

Racing Point F1 driver Lance Stroll has revealed he was in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, but has since tested negative.

The 21-year-old returned a negative test earlier this week and is expected to contest this weekend’s Portuguese Grand Prix.

The Racing Point F1 driver missed the Eifel Grand Prix after reportedly feeling unwell with a sore stomach.

He was replaced for qualifying and the race by Nico Hulkenberg, who earlier this year stood in for Sergio Perez at the Silverstone double-header.

Stroll had tested negative for coronavirus but later returned a positive test upon which time he began self-isolating. His most recent test on Monday returned a negative result.

“I just want to let everyone know that I recently tested positive for Covid-19 after the Eifel GP weekend,” Stroll wrote on social media.

“I am feeling 100% and have since tested negative.

“To fill you on what happened, I arrived at the Nurburgring after testing negative in the normal pre-race tests.

“On Saturday morning I started to feel unwell and woke up with an upset stomach. I followed the FIA protocol and self-isolated in my motorhome and did not re-enter the paddock.

“I wasn’t fit to race so I flew home early Sunday morning. As I was still feeling under the weather I took a Covid test on Sunday morning.

“The next day the results came back positive, so I stayed at home self-isolating for the next 10 days. Luckily, my symptoms were pretty mild.

“I was tested again on Monday this weekend and my results were negative. I feel in great shape and I can’t wait to be back with the team and to race in Portugal.”

Stroll currently lies ninth in the drivers’ championship on 57 points while team-mate Perez sits fifth on 68 points despite missing two grands prix.

The Portuguese Grand Prix at Portimao takes place this weekend.