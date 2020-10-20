LATEST

Miller had already given up on title before Aragon > View

GRM explains Herne backflip > View

Motorsport Australia App to replace licence cards > View

New points leader Mir focused on first win, not MotoGP title > View

Fullwood buoyed by 2021 potential with WAU > View

McLaughlin will remain with DJRTP ‘unless things change’ > View

ARC 2021 event dates locked in > View

Abiteboul: Renault owes 2020 progress to Ricciardo > View

Golding hopeful Bathurst result may lead to full-time return > View

‘Privileged’ McLaughlin never thought he would race for DJRTP > View

VIDEO: Kelly Racing welcomed home to Melbourne > View

DOWNLOAD: Scott McLaughlin's 2020 Championship poster > View

Home » News » Bikes » Miller had already given up on title before Aragon

Miller had already given up on title before Aragon

Daniel Herrero

By

Tuesday 20th October, 2020 - 6:24pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Jack Miller pic: MotoGP.com

Jack Miller admits he had already given up on winning this year’s MotoGP championship before finishing ninth last time out at Aragon.

The Queenslander started fifth at the northern Spain circuit but suffered a lack of grip having opted for medium compound Michelin tyres while most of those ahead had soft rubber at least on the rear.

Ironically, he still gained a point relative to the top of the standings, which is now occupied by Suzuki Ecstar’s Joan Mir.

However, Miller had already waved the white flag in his quest for a title this year having suffered two DNFs in the last three races.

“I already gave up that ghost after last weekend,” said the Pramac Racing rider of his title chances.

“It was a long shot anyway.

“(Ninth) position doesn’t reflect the race so much. We were only nine seconds from victory, but we were in ninth position.

“That’s not ideal if you want to be in the championship, but I’m not in the championship.

After last weekend (French MotoGP) losing a solid hole of points in a race that we really could have done well, my main focus now is just on trying to finish the season strong, get back on the podium and as many points as possible.”

Miller will move on from Pramac to the factory Ducati Team at season’s end, and is now focused on seeing out 2020 with at least one victory.

“For Pramac as well, my goal is to try and get them a win this season,” he explained.

“I haven’t had one in a long time – we’re running out of opportunities – but eight riders have now won races this season, so anything can happen.”

The Teruel MotoGP takes place this weekend, also at Aragon.

More Bikes News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com