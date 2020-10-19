US-bound McLaughlin ‘completely satisfied’ with Supercars career

Scott McLaughlin says he can leave Supercars “completely satisfied” should the three-time champion not return in 2021.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team driver has long been tipped to make a full-time switch to the IndyCar Series in the United States.

The 27-year-old is set to make his debut in the single-seater series this weekend in St Petersburg in what is the final round of the season.

Despite speculation that this year might be his last in the touring car championship, McLaughlin says he has a contract with DJR Team Penske for 2021.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to achieve, regardless of how St Pete goes,” McLaughlin said of his Supercars career to date.

“Right now, I’ve got to grab this opportunity (in IndyCar) with both hands.

“It’s not an audition, I would say. I can’t be a bit of a gumby. I’ve got to go out there and drive the thing as fast I can and (acquit) myself the best I can.

“I said I wanted to win a Bathurst, a championship, and be a consistent front-runner.

“I really wanted to try and move up that leaderboard in the wins and poles, and I’m really proud of all that.

“If it is (the end), I’m completely satisfied.”

In what could be his last Bathurst 1000 appearance as a full-time drive, McLaughlin said the weekend brought with it some emotion.

“I think the Shootout (was emotional), for sure,” said McLaughlin.

“Two minutes to yourself around this place, regardless of how your car is handling or whatever, you just treasure it. It’s awesome.

“I think it means so much more this year, because you know how much it’s taken for everyone to get to this point. There were points during the year we didn’t think Bathurst was going to be on.

“For us to be out there – Cam set a (two minute) three-five which is an amazing time – for the race to happen, Shane (van Gisbergen) to get his first Bathurst, Garth (Tander) to get this 400th or something, it’s awesome.”

McLaughlin will make his IndyCar Series debut at the Grand Prix of St Petersburg on October 24-25 for Team Penske.