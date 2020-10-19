LATEST

Supercars to hold 2021 season opener in NSW

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 19th October, 2020 - 9:16am

New South Wales will host the Supercars opener in 2021

Supercars has confirmed the season opener of next year’s championship will be held in New South Wales.

Following the conclusion of this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 Supercars, CEO Sean Seamer indicated the 2021 season was likely to take place at Mount Panorama.

Earlier this year it was announced the traditional season-opening Adelaide 500 will not be the first round in 2021.

The street event has been tipped to close out the season amid speculation that the Newcastle round of the championship will not take place.

The New South Wales Government has also confirmed a four-year deal for the Bathurst 12 Hour, which will not go ahead in 2021, and a five-year deal for the Sydney SuperNight at Sydney Motorsport Park.

Stuart Ayres, Minister for Jobs, Investment, Tourism and Western Sydney, said the government is committed to the sport.

“We’re so proud to have secured this highly-anticipated suite of events,” said Ayres.

“Motorsport events across Australia and around the world drive huge attendances and broadcast viewers, so it’s a big win for NSW to continue hosting some of the country’s most exciting, high-profile Supercars events for the next five years.

“It’s also fantastic to see night racing return to Sydney Motorsport Park on the back of the NSW Government’s $33 million investment to refresh the venue.

“Whether you made it to Bathurst on the weekend for the legendary Great Race, or you’re looking forward to any of these other fantastic events including the action packed Sydney SuperNight in Western Sydney, we are excited to welcome drivers, officials, support staff and importantly, their fans to NSW for what is set to be a thrilling number of years in NSW motorsports.”

It is expected the 2021 Supercars Championship calendar will be released this month.

