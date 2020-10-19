LATEST

Holden boss hails final factory Bathurst 1000 win ‘extra special’ > View

WORLD WRAP: Briscoe, Dixon win Petit Le Mans > View

US-bound McLaughlin ‘completely satisfied’ with Supercars career > View

Tander predicts Triple Eight renewal > View

Supercars to hold 2021 season opener in NSW > View

Bathurst 12 Hour called off for 2021 > View

Tander honoured to deliver final HRT success > View

Dane makes emotional tribute with final win for Holden > View

Chance encounter created iconic Bathurst celebration > View

Rins triumphs for Suzuki in Aragon MotoGP thriller > View

McLaughlin expresses pride at winning Barry Sheene Medal > View

Waters named Supercars Drivers’ Driver for 2020 season > View

Home » News » Supercars » Holden boss hails final factory Bathurst 1000 win ‘extra special’

Holden boss hails final factory Bathurst 1000 win ‘extra special’

Simon Chapman

By

Monday 19th October, 2020 - 12:55pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Van Gisbergen flies the Holden flag in its final factory appearance

Holden boss Kristian Aquilina says winning the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 in the marque’s final factory appearance is an ‘extra special’ achievement.

Earlier this year General Motors announced it would pull out of right-hand-drive markets, resulting in the demise of Holden.

As such, this year’s Bathurst 1000 marked the final time Holden had a factory-backed presence in the Great Race through the Red Bull Holden Racing Team.

Triple Eight Race Engineering signed off in style with the brand in an official factory capacity, winning the race with Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander.

“What a wonderful result for the Holden fans,” said Aquilina, Interim Chairman and Managing Director.

“Congratulations to Shane, Garth, Roland Dane (Team Principal) and the dedicated team at Triple Eight Race Engineering.

“Holden first claimed victory as a factory team at Bathurst over 50 years ago. This one is extra special, as it represents the final appearance of a Holden Factory sponsored team.

“On Sunday, I know that many of our wonderful supporters, past drivers, team members, dealers and staff would have been watching with great pride when Shane crossed that finish line.”

Aquilina reaffirmed plans for teams to continue running the Holden ZB Commodore in 2021 ahead of the introduction of Gen3 in 2022.

That will see the Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 join the championship courtesy of an intellectual property deal between Supercars and General Motors Special Vehicles.

“Commodores will still race on in 2021,” said Aquilina.

“And we’re thrilled to continue our involvement in Supercars beyond next year, with the announcement that the Chevrolet Camaro will join the competition from 2022.”

Triple Eight Race Engineering has already confirmed plans to run the Camaro with the advent of Gen3.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com