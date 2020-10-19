LATEST

GALLERY: McLaughlin’s 2020 Supercars Championship crown

Monday 19th October, 2020 - 5:30pm

Take a look back at the highlights of Scott McLaughlin’s 2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship.

VASC-Launch-Sydney-029
202VASC01ADL-02229
202VASC01ADL-07036
202VASCtestBend-0768
2020agpvasc02-01857
2020vascBathurst-02729
2020vascBathurst-04870A
2020vascBathurst-07703
2020vascBathurst-09368
2020vascdarw1-0294
2020vascBathurst-10845
2020vascdarw1-0013
2020vascdarw1-0062
2020vascdarw1-0599
2020vascdarw1-2864
2020vascdarw1-3037
2020vascdarw1-3573
2020vascdarw1-3583
2020vascdarw1-3602
2020vascdarw1-3784
2020vascTB-2508
2020vascTB-3710
2020vascTB-5457
2020vascTB1-0359
2020vascTB1-3587
2020vascTB1-4377
2020vascTB1-4445
2020vascTB1-4656
2020vasctsv1-4125
2020vasctsv2-2089
2020vasctsv2-2512
MH2_6756
MH2_7729
MH2_9460
MH4_1258
MH4_2043
MH4_7866
MH4_7921
MH4_9627
Photo 20-9-20, 1 42 57 pm (1)
Photo 20-9-20, 4 28 51 pm (1)
Photo 26-9-20, 5 39 15 pm
Photo 27-9-20, 4 10 04 pm
SS3_0747
Jamie Whincup

