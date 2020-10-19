LATEST

Bathurst 12 Hour called off for 2021 > View

Tander honoured to deliver final HRT success > View

Dane makes emotional tribute with final win for Holden > View

Chance encounter created iconic Bathurst celebration > View

Rins triumphs for Suzuki in Aragon MotoGP thriller > View

McLaughlin expresses pride at winning Barry Sheene Medal > View

Waters named Supercars Drivers’ Driver for 2020 season > View

GALLERY: Bathurst 1000 Sunday > View

DJRTP clinches teams’ championship, 10th drivers’ title > View

Supercars boss: We’ll be back at Bathurst in February > View

Davison proud of Waters and Tickford after Bathurst podium > View

DOWNLOAD: Bathurst 1000 victory poster > View

BREAKING: The Bathurst 12 Hour will not go ahead next year…CLICK HERE FOR MORE

Home » News » GT » Bathurst 12 Hour » Bathurst 12 Hour called off for 2021

Bathurst 12 Hour called off for 2021

Daniel Herrero

By

Monday 19th October, 2020 - 9:02am

Share:

LinkedIn

Bathurst 12 Hour

The Bathurst 12 Hour will not go ahead next year, Supercars has confirmed.

The heavily international-focused event has been called off in light of ongoing border closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as predicted by Speedcafe.com in May.

“This is a tough decision but ultimately one we had to make,” said Supercars CEO Sean Seamer.

“Since Supercars began managing the event it has grown to become one of the largest endurance events globally, showcasing our spiritual home of racing to an international audience.

“With Australia’s international borders expected to remain closed, we feel it is in the best interest of competitors, fans, sponsors and broadcasters to make the decision now on next year’s event.

“We are absolutely committed to having the event return to Australia’s motorsport calendar in 2022.”

Stephane Ratel, the CEO of SRO Motorsports Group and thus global GT kingpin, said “The Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12 Hour is one of the world’s great endurance races and an undoubted highlight of SRO Motorsports Group’s global calendar.

“But we also understand and respect Australia’s international travel restrictions, which make it impossible to stage Intercontinental GT Challenge Powered by Pirelli’s opening round there in February.

“Instead, 2021’s championship will now begin later in the year at the Total 24 Hours of Spa. Mount Panorama remains Intercontinental’s spiritual season opener, and I know I speak for everyone at SRO as well as our manufacturers when I say we cannot wait to return in 2022.”

Bathurst’s Mayor, Cr Bobby Bourke added, “While it was disappointing the 2021 Liqui-Moly Bathurst 12-Hour won’t go ahead, it is good to see that the event has firmly established itself on the international GT circuit and the lure of the iconic Mount Panorama will see the event return in 2022.”

Seamer hinted at yesterday’s Gala Awards, held in pit lane after the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, that the Supercars Championship will commence at Mount Panorama next year.

The 2021 calendar is set to be released this month.

More to follow

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com