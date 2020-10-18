LATEST

Whincup/Lowndes crash out of Bathurst 1000

Whincup/Lowndes crash out of Bathurst 1000

Simon Chapman

By

Sunday 18th October, 2020 - 12:23pm

Jamie Whincup crashes

Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes are out of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 after the four-time Great Race winner crashed on Lap 32 at The Cutting.

The Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver had just passed the #9 Penrite Racing Holden ZB Commodore driven at the time by Brodie Kostecki.

Wide on approach to the corner, Whincup lost control as he turned in and slapped the right-hand-side wall.

The resulting contact saw the #888 suffer significant damage.

This year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 marks the final outing for the Red Bull Holden Racing Team in a factory capacity.

It marks the first time either Lowndes or Whincup have had a DNF in the Bathurst 1000 since 2002.

