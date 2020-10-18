Whincup/Lowndes crash out of Bathurst 1000

Jamie Whincup and Craig Lowndes are out of the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 after the four-time Great Race winner crashed on Lap 32 at The Cutting.
The Red Bull Holden Racing Team driver had just passed the #9 Penrite Racing Holden ZB Commodore driven at the time by Brodie Kostecki.
Wide on approach to the corner, Whincup lost control as he turned in and slapped the right-hand-side wall.
The resulting contact saw the #888 suffer significant damage.
This year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 marks the final outing for the Red Bull Holden Racing Team in a factory capacity.
It marks the first time either Lowndes or Whincup have had a DNF in the Bathurst 1000 since 2002.
