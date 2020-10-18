LATEST

Waters named Supercars Drivers’ Driver for 2020 season > View

GALLERY: Bathurst 1000 Sunday > View

DJRTP clinches teams’ championship, 10th drivers’ title > View

Supercars boss: We’ll be back at Bathurst in February > View

Davison proud of Waters and Tickford after Bathurst podium > View

DOWNLOAD: Bathurst 1000 victory poster > View

Three-time champ McLaughlin gives credit to Victorian effort > View

GALLERY: Van Gisbergen/Tander Bathurst victory > View

Van Gisbergen elated after 'awesome' Bathurst 1000 victory > View

Dane hails his ‘most intelligent’ driver > View

Van Gisbergen/Tander get HRT’s final Bathurst 1000 win > View

Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000 > View

Home » News » Supercars » Waters named Supercars Drivers’ Driver for 2020 season

Waters named Supercars Drivers’ Driver for 2020 season

Mat Coch

By

Sunday 18th October, 2020 - 8:50pm

Share:

LinkedIn

Cameron Waters after taking victory at The Bend

Tickford Racing’s Cameron Waters has been voted the Supercars Drivers’ Driver by his peers over the course of the 2020 season.

The Monster Energy Mustang pilot enjoyed something of a breakout campaign, taking a maiden solo victory at The Bend and second place with Will Davison at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Followed his podium in that event, Waters was presented with the award during the post-race Gala ceremony.

“Absolutely amazing. I need to thank absolutely every one of you guys for voting for me, obviously didn’t run into you enough this year,” Waters said of the award.

“Just building on last year,” he added when asked what made the difference in 2020.

“(I) Had a fair bit of pace, just not really been able to back it up every weekend.

“So this year’s probably been the turning point with that stuff.

“This weekend has been absolutely amazing, obviously the pole award was really cool, had a lot of fun doing that and gave it absolutely everything today.

“Awesome year, couldn’t do it without my boys. They’ve had so much sacrifice this year, like all the Vic teams. They’ve just been putting in a massive amount of work; (I) can’t thank them enough.

“All the Tickford guys and all their families, all the Tickford guys back at the workshop, they’ve been working tirelessly obviously to make sure they can get parts back to us.

“They’ve done an amazing job. They’re probably the unsung heroes.”

Waters ended the 2020 season second in the championship to Scott McLaughlin, racking up nine podiums (including one win), and 13 other top 10 results across what was officially a 31-race season (four of which were never held).

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com