Van Gisbergen/Tander win Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000

By

Sunday 18th October, 2020 - 5:16pm

Shane van GIsbergen and Garth Tander

Shane van Gisbergen and co-driver Garth Tander have won the 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 for the Red Bull Holden Racing Team.

The pair headed Cameron Waters and Supercars returnee Will Davison with Chaz Mostert and Warren Luff rounding out the podium.

More to follow

