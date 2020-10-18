Steering issue delays Fullwood and Kostecki

A steering problem in the Mobil 1 Middy’s Racing entry has dropped Bryce Fullwood and Kurt Kostecki out of contention for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

The #25 Walkinshaw Andretti United battled through much of the opening half of the Great Race with issues.

It escalated to the point where Fullwood pitted on Lap 64, losing five laps in the process.

“When I got in I noticed it was a bit intermittent at the loaded corners, like at the Grate and McPhillamy,” Fullwood explained.

“As the session got on it got really bad, and it was coming in and out really aggressively, so I had to hold the steering wheel really tight to hold the weight of it, when the power steering would let go.

“It was making the steering wheel shudder quite a lot.

“It’s a bummer, you know, we had a really good first opening stint and Kurt struggled a little bit in his stint, but fortunately that Safety Car really fell our way and really made up a heap of spots in that little wet section there which was pretty cool,” he added.

“Unfortunately just wasn’t meant to be today.”

The duo were able to able to rejoin the race, though had plummeted down the order as a result of their nearly 11 minute pit stop.