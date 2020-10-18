On the road efforts recognised at Bathurst 1000

Team personnel, sponsors, television crews, officials, and Supercars staff who have been on the road for over 100 days marked the milestone with a special photo at Mount Panorama.

Brad Jones Racing, Erebus Motorsport, Kelly Racing, Team 18, Tickford Racing, and Walkinshaw Andretti United have all been away from their respective bases due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dunlop Motorsport Operations Manager Kevin Fitzsimons organised the photo in pit lane after contacting Supercars.

Fitzsimons and his Dunlop team have been among those that have stayed on the road in an effort to keep the Supercars Championship going.

During Saturday’s press conference following the Top 10 Shootout, Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing driver Chaz Mostert paid tribute to his crew.

“I just want to say a shoutout to all the guys and girls back home doing it tough and putting a lot of hard work in this year,” said Mostert.

Monster Energy Racing driver Cameron Waters paid tribute to his team after claiming pole position for today’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

“I guess everyone is tired, but this whole period has brought us all together and it’s probably the best we’ve been working together ever,” said Waters.

“Through that whole period, it could’ve gone two ways, everyone could’ve hated each other, or brought us closer together.

“Very good for that to happen, and it’s helped Tickford move forward as a team and get a little bit more pace out of these cars.

“It’s awesome for all the guys and all the effort they’ve been putting in. Even all the guys back at the workshop, who’ve been working hard from home in Melbourne.”

Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess was seen applauding the teams as the photo was taken.