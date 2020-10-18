Oil leak issue costs Jacobson/Russell

Garry Jacobson and David Russell have become the latest casualties at Mount Panorama as the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 approached half distance.

The Yellow Cover Racing ZB Commodore was spotted smoking shortly after the second Safety Car of the race.

Though running 15th, the problem became progressively worse until Jacobson pulled into the pits on Lap 62.

He pulled straight into the garage where the team popped the bonnet on the #35 Holden.

Once in the garage the team diagnosed an oil leak before sending the car back out, only for it to return a lap later.

Unable to find the source of the leak, it ended the squad’s race.