McLaughlin expresses pride at winning Barry Sheene Medal

Scott McLaughlin has expressed his pride at winning the Barry Sheene Medal, for the third time.

McLaughlin was presented with the honour, which is voted on by the major media outlets which cover Supercars, during the Gala Awards which took place after this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

With the Great Race being the 2020 season finale, it also marked the 27-year-old’s coronation as this year’s champion, a title which he unofficially wrapped up last time out at The Bend.

“Thank you very much to the media and to the people that vote on this,” said McLaughlin.

“It’s a proud moment; obviously, a medal that’s very highly regarded within the category.

“Barry was a great man. Although I didn’t meet him, to display the qualities I’ve heard about and stuff like that is a very proud moment for me, my family and the team.

“Really proud, thank you.”

The Shell V-Power Racing Team driver’s triumph came in a season which was turned on its head due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Just really proud of our preparation, Ludo (Lacroix) and Richard (Harris, engineers) and everyone on our team pushing me to be ready for the next event,” explained McLaughlin.

“Sometimes we didn’t know where it was going to be, and it was the same for everyone.

“You’re sort of prepping for one race at the race we currently were at, and just trying to make sure you were on the ball.

“Sometimes we weren’t there, like Townsville; the first weekend, we weren’t quite there and we had to battle it out and come through and sort of keep your head in that regard.

“Really proud of being able to come back the next week and bounce back and that was what this championship was all about; being good on your bad days but being able to be consistent and come back and try and use what you learnt the week before and come back stronger.

“I wouldn’t be here without my team, my family, my wife Karly…

“It’s really exciting times for us all and I’m really proud of this year for sure.”

McLaughlin’s 2020 drivers’ championship title is his third in a row and 10th in total for Dick Johnson Racing/DJR Team Penske, a record in the Australian Touring Car Championship/Supercars Championship.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team also secured the teams’ championship crown for the third time in four years after McLaughlin/Tim Slade finished fifth at Mount Panorama, one position behind the sister entry of Fabian Coulthard/Tony D’Alberto.

The other Gala Award honour which was revealed at Mount Panorama was that of Supercars Drivers’ Driver, which went to Great Race and championship runner-up Cameron Waters.

2020 Virgin Australia Supercars Championship Series awards

Barry Sheene Medal: Scott McLaughlin, Shell V-Power Racing Team

2020 Supercars Champion: Scott McLaughlin

Supercars Drivers’ Driver: Cam Waters

Champion Team Award: Shell V-Power Racing Team

2020 Supercars Pole Position: Scott McLaughlin, Shell V-Power Racing

Champion Manufacturer of the Year: Ford