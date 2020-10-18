LATEST

Loose wheel hampers Boost Mobile Mustang in Warm Up > View

Heimgartner fastest in Warm Up as Team 18, Tickford encounter dramas > View

Quartararo defies injury and Viñales to claim Aragon pole > View

DOWNLOAD: Castrol Bathurst 1000 Grid Card > View

Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000 > View

Speedcafe.com's ultimate Bathurst 1000 survival kit > View

Showers, possible thunderstorm forecast for Bathurst 1000 > View

Johnson: McLaughlin’s tribute helmet ‘brought a tear to my eye’ > View

Walkinshaw motivated to send Holden out on a high > View

Schenken set to continue as Supercars Race Director > View

GRID: 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 > View

Tyre pressures cost Holdsworth on Shootout lap > View

Home » News » Supercars » Heimgartner fastest in Warm Up as Team 18, Tickford encounter dramas

Heimgartner fastest in Warm Up as Team 18, Tickford encounter dramas

Daniel Herrero

By

Sunday 18th October, 2020 - 9:08am

Share:

LinkedIn

Andre Heimgartner

Andre Heimgartner has gone fastest in the Warm Up for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 while Team 18 and Tickford Racing each encountered drama with one of their cars.

Team 18’s Dean Fiore stopped near the end of Mountain Straight less than three minutes into the session in response to the #20 DeWalt ZB Commodore losing oil pressure.

As proceedings resumed after the red flag, Scott Pye’s and Fiore’s crew was seen fetching an engine crane although a full change may not necessarily be required.

Tickford’s issue was with the #44 Boost Mobile Mustang of James Courtney and Broc Feeney, the latter returning it to pit lane with both left-hand side wheels wobbling.

Witness marks on the sidewalls gave the impression of contact with a wall although that is not believed to have been the case.

Feeney was sent again with a new left-front, only for the left-rear wobble to persist, and the Bathurst 1000 rookie was told to cruise around Mount Panorama for the final minute which remained in the piece.

Car #20’s recovery had effectively cut the 20-minute session in half, and it was Heimgartner who went quickest with a 2:06.7758s when drivers finally got a chance to set representative lap times.

The Kelly Racing driver consolidated his hold on first position with a 2:05.3194s next time around in the #7 Ned Mustang, before Scott McLaughlin moved to second with a 2:06.4757s.

McLaughlin, too subsequently improved in clocking a 2:05.8553s in the #17 Shell V-Power Mustang, while Shane van Gisbergen was a late mover to third with a 2:05.8695s in the #97 Red Bull HRT ZB Commodore.

Rounding out the top 10 were Chaz Mostert (#25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online ZB Commodore), Craig Lowndes (#888 Red Bull HRT ZB Commodore), David Reynolds (#9 Penrite ZB Commodore), Lee Holdsworth (#5 Truck Assist Mustang), Todd Hazelwood (#14 Cub Cadet ZB Commodore), pole-sitter Cameron Waters (#6 Monster Energy Mustang), and Jack Le Brocq (#55 Supercheap Auto Mustang).

Fabian Coulthard ended up 11th in the #12 Shell V-Power Mustang on a 2:073091s.

Race start is scheduled for 11:00 local time/AEDT.

Results: Warm Up

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Driver(s) Car Fastest lap Split
1 7 NED Whisky Racing A.Heimgartner/D.O’Keeffe Ford Mustang GT 2:05.3194
2 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team S.McLaughlin/T.Slade Ford Mustang GT 2:05.8553 0:00.5359
3 97 Red Bull Holden Racing Team S.van Gisbergen/G.Tander Holden Commodore ZB 2:05.8695 0:00.5501
4 25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online C.Mostert/W.Luff Holden Commodore ZB 2:06.3804 0:01.0610
5 888 Red Bull Holden Racing Team J.Whincup/C.Lowndes Holden Commodore ZB 2:06.6559 0:01.3365
6 9 Penrite Racing D.Reynolds/W.Brown Holden Commodore ZB 2:06.6966 0:01.3772
7 5 Truck Assist Racing L.Holdsworth/M.Caruso Ford Mustang GT 2:06.7479 0:01.4285
8 14 Cub Cadet Mowers T.Hazelwood/J.Boys Holden Commodore ZB 2:06.8000 0:01.4806
9 6 Monster Energy Racing C.Waters/W.Davison Ford Mustang GT 2:06.9417 0:01.6223
10 55 Supercheap Auto Racing J.Le Brocq/J.Moffat Ford Mustang GT 2:07.2897 0:01.9703
11 12 Shell V-Power Racing Team F.Coulthard/T.D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT 2:07.3091 0:01.9897
12 2 Mobil 1 TM Middy’s Racing B.Fullwood/K.Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 2:07.7512 0:02.4318
13 34 UNIT Racing J.Kostecki/Z.Goddard Holden Commodore ZB 2:08.1094 0:02.7900
14 35 Yellow Cover Racing Garry Jacobson Holden Commodore ZB 2:08.1157 0:02.7963
15 18 IRWIN Racing M.Winterbottom/J.Golding Holden Commodore ZB 2:08.1220 0:02.8026
16 15 Castrol Racing R.Kelly/D.Wood Ford Mustang GT 2:08.1267 0:02.8073
17 99 Penrite Racing A.De Pasquale/B.Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB 2:08.3941 0:03.0747
18 3 Team CoolDrive M.Jones/T.Blanchard Holden Commodore ZB 2:09.1471 0:03.8277
19 22 Team SYDNEY C.Pither/S.Owen Holden Commodore ZB 2:09.3360 0:04.0166
20 4 SCT Motor Sports Jack Smith Holden Commodore ZB 2:09.4196 0:04.1002
21 19 Local Legends Racing A.Davison/J.Webb Holden Commodore ZB 2:09.4543 0:04.1349
22 8 R&J Batteries Thomas Randle Holden Commodore ZB 2:09.9529 0:04.6335
23 40 Team Valvoline GRM T.Everingham/J.Ojeda Holden Commodore ZB 2:10.3193 0:04.9999
24 44 Boost Mobile Racing J.Courtney/B.Feeney Ford Mustang GT 4:35.0900 2:29.7706
20 DEWALT Racing Scott Pye Holden Commodore ZB

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com