LATEST

Supercars boss: We’ll be back at Bathurst in February > View

Davison proud of Waters and Tickford after Bathurst podium > View

DOWNLOAD: Bathurst 1000 victory poster > View

Three-time champ McLaughlin gives credit to Victorian effort > View

GALLERY: Van Gisbergen/Tander Bathurst victory > View

Van Gisbergen elated after 'awesome' Bathurst 1000 victory > View

Dane hails his ‘most intelligent’ driver > View

Van Gisbergen/Tander get HRT’s final Bathurst 1000 win > View

Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000 > View

Van Gisbergen/Tander lead Bathurst 1000 at halfway > View

Steering issue delays Fullwood and Kostecki > View

Oil leak issue costs Jacobson/Russell > View

Home » Multimedia » Gallery » GALLERY: Van Gisbergen/Tander Bathurst victory

GALLERY: Van Gisbergen/Tander Bathurst victory

By

Sunday 18th October, 2020 - 6:44pm

Share:

LinkedIn

View a selection of images from Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander’s 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 victory.

Shane van Gisbergen (left) and Garth Tander

MH6_0053
Photo 18-10-20, 5 16 59 pm (1)
Photo 18-10-20, 5 16 59 pm
Photo 18-10-20, 5 17 00 pm (1)
Photo 18-10-20, 5 17 00 pm (2)
Photo 18-10-20, 5 17 01 pm (1)
Photo 18-10-20, 5 17 01 pm
Photo 18-10-20, 5 17 02 pm (1)
Photo 18-10-20, 5 17 02 pm (2)
Photo 18-10-20, 5 17 02 pm
Photo 18-10-20, 5 17 03 pm (1)
Photo 18-10-20, 5 17 03 pm

 

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com