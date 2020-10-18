View a selection of images of Sunday action at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.
GALLERY: Bathurst 1000 Sunday > View
DJRTP clinches teams’ championship, 10th drivers’ title > View
Supercars boss: We’ll be back at Bathurst in February > View
Davison proud of Waters and Tickford after Bathurst podium > View
DOWNLOAD: Bathurst 1000 victory poster > View
Three-time champ McLaughlin gives credit to Victorian effort > View
GALLERY: Van Gisbergen/Tander Bathurst victory > View
Van Gisbergen elated after 'awesome' Bathurst 1000 victory > View
Dane hails his ‘most intelligent’ driver > View
Van Gisbergen/Tander get HRT’s final Bathurst 1000 win > View
Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000 > View
