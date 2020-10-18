LATEST

Waters named Supercars Drivers’ Driver for 2020 season > View

GALLERY: Bathurst 1000 Sunday > View

DJRTP clinches teams’ championship, 10th drivers’ title > View

Supercars boss: We’ll be back at Bathurst in February > View

Davison proud of Waters and Tickford after Bathurst podium > View

DOWNLOAD: Bathurst 1000 victory poster > View

Three-time champ McLaughlin gives credit to Victorian effort > View

GALLERY: Van Gisbergen/Tander Bathurst victory > View

Van Gisbergen elated after 'awesome' Bathurst 1000 victory > View

Dane hails his ‘most intelligent’ driver > View

Van Gisbergen/Tander get HRT’s final Bathurst 1000 win > View

Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000 > View

Home » News » Supercars » DJRTP clinches teams’ championship, 10th drivers’ title

DJRTP clinches teams’ championship, 10th drivers’ title

Daniel Herrero

By

Sunday 18th October, 2020 - 8:17pm

Share:

LinkedIn

DJR Team Penske celebrates in pit lane at Mount Panorama

The Shell V-Power Racing Team wrapped up the 2020 teams’ championship, and a record 10th drivers’ title, by finishing fourth and fifth in this year’s Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

DJR Team Penske arrived at Mount Panorama 100 points up on the Red Bull Holden Racing Team/Triple Eight Race Engineering, with a maximum 576 points on offer in the Great Race.

The Ford squad’s quest to secure another title was given a boost when Jamie Whincup crashed Car #888 at The Cutting on Lap 33, leaving just Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander in contention to collect points for Triple Eight.

While they grabbed 300 by winning the Bathurst 1000, DJRTP scored 462 thanks to Fabian Coulthard/Tony D’Alberto and Scott McLaughlin/Tim Slade rounding out the top five.

“For us, DJR Team Penske, the teams’ championship is the number one thing we aim for,” said Team Manager, Ben Croke, at the Gala Awards presentation which followed the race.

“We want to be the end garage, and it’s proof that both cars really do a good job and the guys in the pit lane and everything behind it has just gone really well.

“It’s hours behind the scenes, late nights… I don’t think we’ve had a night before midnight here this week, and at the workshop it’s never just a standard day.

“It’s long hours, guys looking at data, pit stop practice, all that sort of stuff.

“For the team, we even made it to the final of the Pit Stop Challenge. Stuff like that, it’s what we strive for.”

Croke’s comments come on a weekend during which his crew managed to change a transaxle within an hour-long practice session and send D’Alberto back onto the race track after he had lost drive earlier in the session.

The teams’ championship is the primary determinant of the following season’s pit lane order, although exactly how the pointy end shaped up could depend on what form the Stapylton-based squad takes in 2021.

DJRTP also won the teams’ title in 2017 and 2019, and boasts a current streak of three drivers’ crowns, courtesy of McLaughlin.

The New Zealander’s threepeat was effectively secured at The Bend but is now official, meaning that, collectively, Dick Johnson Racing/DJRTP has now amassed 10 drivers’ titles.

Triple Eight is next best on eight, and boasts nine teams’ championships, the most recent coming in 2018.

Teams’ championship

Pos Car(s) Team/Sponsor(s) Pts
1 12 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team 4376
2 88 97 888 Red Bull Holden Racing Team 4114
3 6 55 Tickford Racing 3521
4 5 23 44 Truck Assist and Boost Mobile Racing 3200
5 9 99 Penrite Racing 3129
6 18 20 Team 18 3122
7 2 25 Walkinshaw Andretti United 3050
8 8 14 Brad Jones Racing 2924
9 7 15 Kelly Racing 2760
10 3 4 Brad Jones Racing 1792
11 19 22 Team Sydney 1720
12 34 35 Matt Stone Racing 1561
13 40 Garry Rogers Motorsport 96

Dick Johnson Racing/DJR Team Penske drivers’ championships

Year Driver
1981 Dick Johnson
1982 Dick Johnson
1984 Dick Johnson
1988 Dick Johnson
1989 Dick Johnson
1995 John Bowe
2010 James Courtney
2018 Scott McLaughlin
2019 Scott McLaughlin
2020 Scott McLaughlin

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com