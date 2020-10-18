Debutant Boys crashes out at Bathurst

Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 debutant Jordan Boys has brought out the second Safety Car intervention today after crashing at Murray’s Corner on Lap 31.

The Brad Jones Racing driver lost control of his #14 Holden ZB Commodore midway through the left-hander, spinning, and clouting the wall on the left-hand side.

The contact resulted in damage to the front and rear of the car.

Boys tried to get the car going again but only made it as far as Hell Corner where he parked up.

It’s the second incident for Boys at the Bathurst 1000, who had an off at the same location during practice.