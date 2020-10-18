LATEST

Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000 > View

Speedcafe.com's ultimate Bathurst 1000 survival kit > View

Showers, possible thunderstorm forecast for Bathurst 1000 > View

Johnson: McLaughlin’s tribute helmet ‘brought a tear to my eye’ > View

Walkinshaw motivated to send Holden out on a high > View

Schenken set to continue as Supercars Race Director > View

GRID: 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 > View

Tyre pressures cost Holdsworth on Shootout lap > View

SUPPORTS: Schumacher and Padayachee share Bathurst Tin Top wins > View

GALLERY: Bathurst 1000 Saturday > View

Percat penalised for weight infringement > View

Helmet signed by all Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winners to be won > View

Home » Features » Live Updates » Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000

Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000

By

Sunday 18th October, 2020 - 8:00am

Share:

LinkedIn

Live updates of the Supercars Championship from the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000, presented by Castrol.

More Supercars News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com