Speedcafe.com’s ultimate Bathurst 1000 survival kit

Speedcafe.com will be your ultimate accompaniment for the 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

Happy Bathurst Day from the team at Speedcafe.com!

Who will win the Great Race?

CLICK HERE to vote in this week’s PIRTEK Poll.

R&J Batteries Event Guide

Your free R&J Batteries Event Guide includes full on-track schedules, TV times, track, tyre information, and race formats for the Bathurst 1000.

CLICK HERE to view and download the Event Guide.

Castrol Live Updates

Free live updates of the Supercars Championship at the Bathurst 1000, presented by Castrol.

CLICK HERE to tune into Castrol Live Updates.

Speedcafe.com Bathurst Bingo

Speedcafe.com has created a special Supercars Bathurst bingo card for fans to enjoy at home.

Simply download and print ahead of Sunday’s Great Race, then cross off each event as it occurs during the broadcast.

CLICK HERE to view and start playing Bingo.

Speedcafe.com Bathurst Spotter Guide

Keep track of all 25 Supercars starters with the help of the Speedcafe.com Spotter Guide.

CLICK HERE to download the Spotter Guide.

Speedcafe.com Bathurst Sweep

Speedcafe.com has constructed a user-friendly downloadable sweep for the Bathurst 1000.

Taking the hard work out of hosting your regular office or home sweep, the format comes via a free electronic PDF.

CLICK HERE to view and download your own custom Sweep.

Speedcafe.com News on Messenger

Keep in the know with the latest motorsport news, results, personalised news subscriptions and breaking news alerts all within Facebook Messenger.

CLICK HERE to get started on Messenger.

Speedcafe.com socials

Subscribe and follow Speedcafe.com social media channels.

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Speedcafe.com daily newsletter

Subscribe to the Speedcafe.com newsletter to get all the latest breaking news and results directly to your inbox.

CLICK HERE to sign up.

Have your say in the 2020 Motorsport Survey

Speedcafe.com is giving you the chance to win a share of $12,000 worth of prizes by participating in the 2020 Motorsport Survey, presented by Kincrome.

CLICK HERE to start the survey.

Motoring news – Torquecafe.com

Get your performance motoring fix with Torquecafe.com – sister brand to Speedcafe.com

CLICK HERE to visit Torquecafe.com.