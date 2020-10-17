Percat penalised for weight infringement

Nick Percat has had his time in the Top 10 Shootout for the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 scratched for a technical breach.

The #8 Holden ZB Commodore driven by Percat and Super2 Series points leader Thomas Randle was set to start from fourth.

However, the pair will now start Sunday’s race from 10th after the car was found to be two kilograms underweight.

It means Red Bull Holden Racing Team duo Shane van Gisbergen and Garth Tander in the #97 have been promoted to the second row.

They will start alongside the #25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online Racing entry of Chaz Mostert and Warren Luff.

Monster Energy Racing driver Cameron Waters took pole position for the Great Race with Will Davison in the #6 Ford Mustang.

The Tickford Racing duo will line up alongside Shell V-Power Racing Team pair Scott McLaughlin and Tim Slade in the #17.

Elsewhere, Triple Eight Race Engineering picked up a $500 fine after #888 struck a spare wheel while leaving its pit bay.