Home » News » Supercars » Lowndes, Skaife, and Kelly to drive historic Holdens in tribute

Lowndes, Skaife, and Kelly to drive historic Holdens in tribute

Simon Chapman

By

Saturday 17th October, 2020 - 6:00am

Peter Brock’s Group A-specification Holden VK Commodore

Craig Lowndes, Mark Skaife, and Todd Kelly will demonstrate a trio of historic Holden race cars at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 to commemorate the end of the marque.

Lowndes will drive a replica of the 1968 Holden HK Monaro GTS 327 that was taken to victory in the 1968 Bathurst 1000 by Bruce McPhee and Barry Mulholland.

Skaife will drive the Mobil Holden Dealer Team Holden VK Commodore driven by Peter Brock in the mid-1980s.

The car was the first built by the Holden Dealer Team built to Group A specifications.

Kelly will drive the Holden Monaro 427C that he took to victory in the 2003 Bathurst 24 Hour with Jason Bright, Greg Murphy, and Brock.

Seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Skaife said lapping Mount Panorama in one of Brock’s iconic Holden Commodores will be a special moment.

“I actually joined Peter for what was his real retirement in 1997,” Skaife told Speedcafe.com.

“I joined Peter for his final serious Bathurst attempt. Peter and I were great mates and it was a massive weekend.

“Any time that you can drive a car that Brock was famous for, and to have a situation around being part of the Holden tribute with an attachment to Brock, is just another layer in the specialness of Peter and what it meant to him and what it meant to Holden fans.”

The demonstration laps will get underway at 11:00 local time/AEDT.

