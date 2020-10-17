Helmet signed by all Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winners to be won

Supercheap Auto will end its 16-event sponsorship of the Bathurst 1000 this weekend and has put up one of the best fan prizes in Australian motorsport history as a farewell gift.

A unique Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 helmet has been created which will be signed by all the winning drivers and co-drivers during the period it was the naming rights partner from 2005 to 2020.

It will be given away to one lucky viewer by Fox Sports during their weekend telecast of the event on Fox 506.

To enter, fans can go to the Fox Sports’ Instagram and give their best Bathurst moment in 25 words or less.

The winner will be announced in Supercars Trackside on Fox Sports after the big race.

At the end of Sunday’s race, the winners of the 16th and final Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 will come into the on-track Fox Sports studio and sign the helmet’s visor to ensure a complete set of winning signatures from the era.

Currently, the helmet has been signed by Craig Lowndes (2006, 07, 08, 10, 15, 18), Jamie Whincup (2006, 07, 08, 12), Will Davison (2009, 16), Nick Percat (2011), Mark Winterbottom (2013), Chaz Mostert (2014), Paul Morris (2014), Jonathan Webb (2016), David Reynolds (2017), Garth Tander (2009,11), Paul Dumbrell (2012), Steve Richards (2013, 15, 18) and Luke Youlden (2017).

The helmet’s visor has been signed by the inaugural winners Todd Kelly (2005) and Mark Skaife (2005, 10) and last year’s victors Alex Premat and Scott McLaughlin.

There are nine previous winners of the SCA Bathurst 1000 who will have the chance to sign the helmet for a second time on Sunday, according to Supercheap Auto Managing Director, Benjamin Ward.

“Supercheap Auto’s naming rights sponsorship of the Bathurst 1000 has helped create some of the greatest moments in Australian motorsport and we are proud of that,” said Ward.

“This helmet was just another way for us to give back to the fans who have been so loyal to us and our brand during our 23-years of involvement in the Supercars championship and our 16 years as naming rights holder of the Great Race.

“There have been some incredible winners of this event during our naming rights period and to have every one of them on this helmet is something pretty special.”

The helmets have been prepared by renowned helmet designer Matthew Gooley from MG Airbrushing on the Gold Coast.

“To be asked to be a part of this project and see it come together has been fantastic,” said Gooley.

“We have managed to combine both a modern feel with a retro look and it made sense to have the logos from the first and last races on the sides of the helmets.

“All the greats of the modern era have signed the helmet which is capped off with a Bathurst track map on both the cap of the air vent and on the back.

“I have not been involved in many cooler projects than this and I am sure the winner will be over the moon. I can’t imagine what this will be worth in a few years time.”

Tomorrow’s Great Race starts at 11:00 AEDT.