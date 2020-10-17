Starting grid: 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000
|Pos
|Num
|Team/Sponsor
|Drivers
|Car
|1
|6
|Monster Energy Racing
|Cameron Waters/Will Davison
|Ford Mustang GT
|2
|17
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Scott McLaughlin/Tim Slade
|Ford Mustang GT
|3
|25
|Mobil 1 Appliances Online
|Chaz Mostert/Warren Luff
|Holden Commodore ZB
|4
|97
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander
|Holden Commodore ZB
|5
|5
|Truck Assist Racing
|Lee Holdsworth/Michael Caruso
|Ford Mustang GT
|6
|99
|Penrite Racing
|Anton De Pasquale/Brodie Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|7
|12
|Shell V-Power Racing Team
|Fabian Coulthard/Tony D’Alberto
|Ford Mustang GT
|8
|44
|Boost Mobile Racing
|James Courtney/Broc Feeney
|Ford Mustang GT
|9
|888
|Red Bull Holden Racing Team
|Jamie Whincup/Craig Lowndes
|Holden Commodore ZB
|10
|8
|R&J Batteries
|Nick Percat/Thomas Randle
|Holden Commodore ZB
|11
|2
|Mobil 1 TM Middy’s Racing
|Bryce Fullwood/Kurt Kostecki
|Holden Commodore ZB
|12
|20
|DEWALT Racing
|Scott Pye/Dean Fiore
|Holden Commodore ZB
|13
|9
|Penrite Racing
|David Reynolds/Will Brown
|Holden Commodore ZB
|14
|7
|NED Whisky Racing
|Andre Heimgartner/Dylan O’Keeffe
|Ford Mustang GT
|15
|55
|Supercheap Auto Racing
|Jack Le Brocq/James Moffat
|Ford Mustang GT
|16
|14
|Cub Cadet Mowers
|Todd Hazelwood/Jordan Boys
|Holden Commodore ZB
|17
|3
|Team CoolDrive
|Macauley Jones/Tim Blanchard
|Holden Commodore ZB
|18
|18
|IRWIN Racing
|Mark Winterbottom/James Golding
|Holden Commodore ZB
|19
|15
|Castrol Racing
|Rick Kelly/Dale Wood
|Ford Mustang GT
|20
|19
|Local Legends Racing
|Alex Davison/Jonathon Webb
|Holden Commodore ZB
|21
|35
|Yellow Cover Racing
|Garry Jacobson/David Russell
|Holden Commodore ZB
|22
|4
|SCT Motor Sports
|Jack Smith/Jack Perkins
|Holden Commodore ZB
|23
|22
|Team SYDNEY
|Chris Pither/Steve Owen
|Holden Commodore ZB
|24
|40
|Team Valvoline GRM
|Tyler Everingham/Jayden Ojeda
|Holden Commodore ZB
|25
|34
|UNIT Racing
|Jake Kostecki/Zane Goddard
|Holden Commodore ZB
