GRID: 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000

Saturday 17th October, 2020 - 9:37pm

The pole-sitting car

Starting grid: 2020 Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000

Pos Num Team/Sponsor Drivers Car
1 6 Monster Energy Racing Cameron Waters/Will Davison Ford Mustang GT
2 17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Scott McLaughlin/Tim Slade Ford Mustang GT
3 25 Mobil 1 Appliances Online Chaz Mostert/Warren Luff Holden Commodore ZB
4 97 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Shane van Gisbergen/Garth Tander Holden Commodore ZB
5 5 Truck Assist Racing Lee Holdsworth/Michael Caruso Ford Mustang GT
6 99 Penrite Racing Anton De Pasquale/Brodie Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
7 12 Shell V-Power Racing Team Fabian Coulthard/Tony D’Alberto Ford Mustang GT
8 44 Boost Mobile Racing James Courtney/Broc Feeney Ford Mustang GT
9 888 Red Bull Holden Racing Team Jamie Whincup/Craig Lowndes Holden Commodore ZB
10 8 R&J Batteries Nick Percat/Thomas Randle Holden Commodore ZB
11 2 Mobil 1 TM Middy’s Racing Bryce Fullwood/Kurt Kostecki Holden Commodore ZB
12 20 DEWALT Racing Scott Pye/Dean Fiore Holden Commodore ZB
13 9 Penrite Racing David Reynolds/Will Brown Holden Commodore ZB
14 7 NED Whisky Racing Andre Heimgartner/Dylan O’Keeffe Ford Mustang GT
15 55 Supercheap Auto Racing Jack Le Brocq/James Moffat Ford Mustang GT
16 14 Cub Cadet Mowers Todd Hazelwood/Jordan Boys Holden Commodore ZB
17 3 Team CoolDrive Macauley Jones/Tim Blanchard Holden Commodore ZB
18 18 IRWIN Racing Mark Winterbottom/James Golding Holden Commodore ZB
19 15 Castrol Racing Rick Kelly/Dale Wood Ford Mustang GT
20 19 Local Legends Racing Alex Davison/Jonathon Webb Holden Commodore ZB
21 35 Yellow Cover Racing Garry Jacobson/David Russell Holden Commodore ZB
22 4 SCT Motor Sports Jack Smith/Jack Perkins Holden Commodore ZB
23 22 Team SYDNEY Chris Pither/Steve Owen Holden Commodore ZB
24 40 Team Valvoline GRM Tyler Everingham/Jayden Ojeda Holden Commodore ZB
25 34 UNIT Racing Jake Kostecki/Zane Goddard Holden Commodore ZB

