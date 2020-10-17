LATEST

GALLERY: Bathurst 1000 Saturday > View

Percat penalised for weight infringement > View

Helmet signed by all Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 winners to be won > View

Whincup underestimated effect of tailwind > View

Waters describes pole lap as 'absolutely awesome' > View

Waters blazes to Bathurst pole with a 2:03.5s > View

Randle extends Super2 series lead after Brown error > View

Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000 > View

Courtney rallies around Feeney after Super2 crash > View

Bathurst shaping as 2020 Super2 finale > View

Brown on pole in carnage-filled Super2 qualifying session > View

Wood shows off quirky Bathurst helmet design > View

Home » Uncategorized » GALLERY: Bathurst 1000 Saturday

GALLERY: Bathurst 1000 Saturday

By

Saturday 17th October, 2020 - 8:01pm

Share:

LinkedIn

View a selection of images of Saturday action at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000.

2020vascBathurst-05814
2020vascBathurst-06152
2020vascBathurst-05857
2020vascBathurst-05819
2020vascBathurst-05879
2020vascBathurst-06052
2020vascBathurst-06132
2020vascBathurst-06897
2020vascBathurst-06266
2020vascBathurst-06375
2020vascBathurst-06271
2020vascBathurst-06627
2020vascBathurst-06700
2020vascBathurst-07945
2020vascBathurst-06721
2020vascBathurst-06754
2020vascBathurst-06881
2020vascBathurst-06737
2020vascBathurst-06366
2020vascBathurst-06886
2020vascBathurst-06888
2020vascBathurst-07022
2020vascBathurst-07933
2020vascBathurst-07758
2020vascBathurst-07794
2020vascBathurst-07862
2020vascBathurst-07926
2020vascBathurst-07641
2020vascBathurst-07942
2020vascBathurst-07984

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com