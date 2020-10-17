LATEST

D’Alberto brings out red flag with mechanical drama

Simon Chapman

By

Saturday 17th October, 2020 - 9:53am

Tony D’Alberto stopped at Murray’s Corner pic: Fox Sports

The final additional driver practice session at the Supercheap Auto Bathurst 1000 was red flagged early after Tony D’Alberto stopped on track.

The Shell V-Power Racing Team driver, who is paired with Fabian Coulthard this year, stopped at Murray’s Corner.

Driving the #12 Ford Mustang, D’Alberto decided to park his car in the run-off with a suspected transaxle issue just 15 minutes into the session.

“I went to grab second gear down at the final corner and it didn’t allow me to,” said D’Alberto.

“Then it felt like I had some neutral, so I just shut it off, it sounded a bit funky to me.

“I’d rather keep it all nice and tidy before we get to the race and not damage things. Before that, the car was really good, full tanks, trying to do a race run, it felt really nice.”

D’Alberto completed just six laps before the drama and was sixth fastest at the time of the red flag.

Garth Tander led the session when the session stopped in the #97 Red Bull Holden Racing Team ZB Commodore that he is sharing with Shane van Gisbergen.

