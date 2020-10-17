Bathurst shaping as 2020 Super2 finale

This afternoon’s Round 3 finale at Mount Panorama is likely to be the final Super2 race of the year, given the unwillingness of teams to contest another meeting.

The Bathurst round of the Dunlop Super2 Series had itself been cancelled before being reinstated within a week.

In the time between those developments, the idea of an extra round at Sydney in December came to light.

As yet, it is understood that teams have not yet been told that there will be no racing in 2020 beyond this afternoon, at least formally.

However, there is little appetite to go through the process again given the uncertainty over Australia’s internal border closures.

Several crew members and drivers had to undergo a fortnight of quarantine to get to Mount Panorama, while one team owner noted the difficulty in keeping sponsors engaged amid such uncertainty.

As such, the 16-lapper coming up shortly is likely to be the seventh and final encounter of the year.

Image Racing’s title contender Will Brown will start from pole, two spots up on the series leader whom he trails by 26 points, MW Motorsport’s Thomas Randle.

There are 150 points up for grabs for the winner, 138 for the runner-up, 129 for third place, and 120 for fourth in that encounter, meaning a podium would be enough for Randle to seal the crown.

Despite the shortened season, it has been confirmed that a series winner will indeed be awarded.

Race start is officially scheduled for 16:00 local time/AEDT.