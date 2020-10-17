LATEST

Bathurst shaping as 2020 Super2 finale > View

Brown on pole in carnage-filled Super2 qualifying session > View

Wood shows off quirky Bathurst helmet design > View

Waters edges Holdsworth in final Mount Panorama practice > View

Tickford Racing re-signs Courtney for 2021 > View

Castrol Live Updates: Bathurst 1000 > View

Luff fastest in final Bathurst co-driver session > View

D’Alberto brings out red flag with mechanical drama > View

Ducati facing Aragon MotoGP 'struggle' after trying day of practice > View

McLaughlin-driven Mustang auctioned for charity > View

Cold weather wreaks havoc in Aragon MotoGP practice > View

Speedcafe.com's ultimate Bathurst 1000 survival kit > View

Home » News » Super2 » Bathurst shaping as 2020 Super2 finale

Bathurst shaping as 2020 Super2 finale

Daniel Herrero

By

Saturday 17th October, 2020 - 3:00pm

Share:

LinkedIn

The Super2 field at Mount Panorama

This afternoon’s Round 3 finale at Mount Panorama is likely to be the final Super2 race of the year, given the unwillingness of teams to contest another meeting.

The Bathurst round of the Dunlop Super2 Series had itself been cancelled before being reinstated within a week.

In the time between those developments, the idea of an extra round at Sydney in December came to light.

As yet, it is understood that teams have not yet been told that there will be no racing in 2020 beyond this afternoon, at least formally.

However, there is little appetite to go through the process again given the uncertainty over Australia’s internal border closures.

Several crew members and drivers had to undergo a fortnight of quarantine to get to Mount Panorama, while one team owner noted the difficulty in keeping sponsors engaged amid such uncertainty.

As such, the 16-lapper coming up shortly is likely to be the seventh and final encounter of the year.

Image Racing’s title contender Will Brown will start from pole, two spots up on the series leader whom he trails by 26 points, MW Motorsport’s Thomas Randle.

There are 150 points up for grabs for the winner, 138 for the runner-up, 129 for third place, and 120 for fourth in that encounter, meaning a podium would be enough for Randle to seal the crown.

Despite the shortened season, it has been confirmed that a series winner will indeed be awarded.

Race start is officially scheduled for 16:00 local time/AEDT.

More Super2 News

Speedcafe.com comment policy

Comments require approval before being published. Speedcafe.com reserves the right to deny any post that is abusive or offtopic.

Users are encouraged to flag/report comments which should be removed.

Some comments may require approval before being published which can take up to 48 hours.

For support, please contact [email protected]

Speedcafe.com has been established to provide a daily motorsport news service to the industry and fans in Australia and internationally.

Read the Speedcafe.com promise
Newsletter

Subscribe to our daily newsletter, the best way to get your news first, fast, and free!

All material copyright © 2020 : Speedcafe.com